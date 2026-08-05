Nearly $250,000 raised for families of firefighters killed and injured in Snyder Fire

Nearly a quarter of a million dollars has been raised for the families of firefighters killed and injured in the Snyder Fire on Colorado's Western Slope.
Alpine Bank, based in Glenwood Springs, launched a fundraiser that has already collected $238,000 from more than 1,000 donors. The fundraiser runs through Aug. 31, and all money raised will be split equally among five families.
▶️ Denver7's Shannon Ogden reports on the fundraiser
Four firefighters died as a result of the Snyder Fire. Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson and Sydney Watson were killed in June. Nathan Matthews died July 24 from his injuries. A fifth firefighter is still recovering.
Tyler Dahl, regional president of Alpine Bank, said the response from the community has been incredible.
"It's come from a lot of donations. We've had over a thousand people donate. What we're seeing is donations coming in from 20, 50 and 100 dollars. It's really adding up and I appreciate the community stepping up and supporting this benefit account."
To donate, visit alpinebank.com/snyderfire.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.