Nearly a quarter of a million dollars has been raised for the families of firefighters killed and injured in the Snyder Fire on Colorado's Western Slope.

Alpine Bank, based in Glenwood Springs, launched a fundraiser that has already collected $238,000 from more than 1,000 donors. The fundraiser runs through Aug. 31, and all money raised will be split equally among five families.

▶️ Denver7's Shannon Ogden reports on the fundraiser

Nearly $250,000 raised for families of firefighters killed and injured in Snyder Fire

Four firefighters died as a result of the Snyder Fire. Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson and Sydney Watson were killed in June. Nathan Matthews died July 24 from his injuries. A fifth firefighter is still recovering.

Tyler Dahl, regional president of Alpine Bank, said the response from the community has been incredible.

"It's come from a lot of donations. We've had over a thousand people donate. What we're seeing is donations coming in from 20, 50 and 100 dollars. It's really adding up and I appreciate the community stepping up and supporting this benefit account."

To donate, visit alpinebank.com/snyderfire.

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