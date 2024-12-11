Nearby shots fired call prompts DPS schools to go on secure perimeter status

DENVER – Reports of shots fired in northeast Denver have forced several schools to go into a secure perimeter status Wednesday afternoon.

Denver police said investigators received a call at around 12:26 p.m. reporting shots had been fired in an area near 40th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

Denver Public Schools told Denver7 the following four nearby schools were placed on secure perimeter status as a precaution: University Prep Steel Street Campus, Colorado High School Charter GES Campus, Swansea Elementary School and Bruce Randolph School.

This is a developing story and will be updated.