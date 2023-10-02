Watch Now
NB ramp to Peña Boulevard from EB I-70 reopened hours after crash

Diesel fuel spill on the road and 2 drivers taken to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of the wreck, APD says
The northbound ramp to Peña Boulevard from eastbound Interstate 70 is expected to be closed until 8 a.m. Monday due to a crash, the Aurora Police Department tweeted.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 09:52:33-04

AURORA, Colo. — The northbound ramp to Peña Boulevard from eastbound Interstate 70 reopened just before 8 a.m. Monday due to a crash, the Aurora Police Department tweeted.

There were two drivers involved in the wreck Monday morning. Both drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, according to APD.

There was a Diesel fuel spill as a result of the wreck. The cleanup crew was expected to arrive around 8 a.m. Monday, APD tweeted.

However, officers could not estimate when the Peña Boulevard ramp would reopen, as of 6:40 a.m. APD expected it would be closed for several hours, and recommended drivers find an alternate route.

NB ramp to Peña Boulevard from EB I-70 closed Monday due to crash

APD's Traffic Investigations Unit is looking into what happened.

