Aurora police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash on NB I-225 at 6th Avenue

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a person on a motorcycle and fled the scene.
Northbound Interstate 255 was closed at east 6th avenue shortly after midnight.
The Interstate reopened shortly before 4:30 a.m.
The alternate route right now is exiting NB 225 at 6th Ave and then getting right back on NB at the traffic light. As volume increases, it would be better to exit early and use a side road to Colfax. https://t.co/DYaFBgn1ud— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) October 21, 2024
This is a developing story and will be updated.
