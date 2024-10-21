Aurora police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash on NB I-225 at 6th Avenue

Watch Now
NB I-225 closed at East 6th Avenue following a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist
AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a person on a motorcycle and fled the scene.

Northbound Interstate 255 was closed at east 6th avenue shortly after midnight.

The Interstate reopened shortly before 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

