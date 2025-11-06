Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

'My happy place': The Flour Shop is serving up creative cookies in downtown Denver

Creative cookies like the lemon lavender is what The Flour Shop is all about. Denver7 visited the shop on Tuesday afternoon.
Posted
and last updated
Creative cookies like the Lemon Lavender is what The Flour Shop is all about. Denver7 visited the shop on Tuesday afternoon.
'My happy place': The Flour Shop is serving up creative cookies in downtown Denver
Liv Rodriguez_The Flour Shop
Filling the case with cookies

DENVER — In downtown Denver, it’s easy to miss. Just look for the big building called the Temple Artist haven. It sits in its shadow.

Jennie Ngo can’t keep her hands out of the cookie jar, but she is the one filling it.

The Flour Shop

Jennie owns the Colorado small business called The Flour Shop, which is so small, Liv Rodriguez is her only full-time employee.

“Jennie makes all the recipes herself,” Liv said. “She’s very creative.”

Cookies include flavors like lemon lavender, brown butter oatmeal chocolate chip, and white chocolate cranberry.

Jennie Ngo

"I was the manager at a big plumbing company, and I had to deal with the customer complaints, and it was very negative. I always say here — it's just cookies — and everybody’s happy," Jennie said.

Jennie and her best friend started The Flour Shop with no expectations. They began by making cakes and cupcakes and scones for friends. Then they created the lemon lavender, and thought maybe they should stick to cookies.

"I’m very risk-adverse," Jennie said. “So, we’ve never taken out a loan. We did it because we wanted to do it. It was my happy place.”

She has since bought out her friend and will now not only focus on deliveries, but her tiny storefront near the corner of Curtis Street and 24th Street downtown.

Liv Rodriguez_The Flour Shop

The Flour Shop always hears from customers, like the hospice patient who wrote them and thanked them for the lemon lavender cookie. She said it was the only thing she could keep down and the only thing she wanted.

Jennie jokes that they’re not changing the world making cookies. But, maybe, they are.

The Flour Shop menu

Denver7 heard abut this story while interviewing another business owner in Wheat Ridge. If you have a story idea for us, use the contact form below to reach out to this reporter.

Mike Castellucci banner
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Mike Castellucci
Have a story idea you want shared from your community? Want to share a perspective with Denver7? Fill out the form below to get in touch with Denver7 multimedia journalist Mike Castellucci.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.