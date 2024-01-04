Watch Now
Murder charge filed against 19-year-old accused of shooting man in Commerce City

Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 04, 2024
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 19-year-old has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a man in Commerce City on New Year's Day.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that it had filed a first-degree murder charge against 19-year-old Angel Lozano.

Lozano is accused of fatally shooting a man who was inside a car near E. 78th Avenue and Dahlia Street on the morning of Jan. 1. The man, who was in his mid-20s, died of his injuries, police said. He has not been identified.

Officers said they believed the suspect and victim knew each other, and this was not a random killing.

Lozano was named as a person of interest in the case after police began investigating at the scene. He turned himself in later that afternoon.

Lozano has a court appearance for Friday at 8:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

