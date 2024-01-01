Commerce City police searching for suspect in homicide off E 78th Ave. and Dahlia Street

DENVER — Commerce City police are searching for a suspect in a homicide off E 78th Ave. and Dahlia Street, according to a post from the department on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Homicide investigation at 78th/Dahlia. One victim. We have a suspect identified but not yet located. We believe the suspect and victim knew each other and this was not random. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/GdPE2vJVdL — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) January 1, 2024

One person died, according to Commerce City PD. Officers believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and this was not a random killing, Commerce City police said.

You're asked to avoid the area, Commerce City police said.

