Watch Now
NewsFront RangeCommerce City

Actions

Commerce City police searching for suspect in homicide off E 78th Ave. and Dahlia Street

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
78th and Dahlia homicide investigation.jpeg
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 11:52:52-05

DENVER — Commerce City police are searching for a suspect in a homicide off E 78th Ave. and Dahlia Street, according to a post from the department on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One person died, according to Commerce City PD. Officers believe the suspect and victim knew each other, and this was not a random killing, Commerce City police said.

You're asked to avoid the area, Commerce City police said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 1, 7am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives