Multiple car break-ins at southeast Denver apartment complex leaves residents asking for help

DENVER— Dozens of cars were broken into Labor Day weekend at southeast Denver apartment complex Axis at Nine Mile Station. People living there told Denver7's Amy Wadas that the property manager could have prevented it but kept the building and parking garage entrances open throughout Labor Day weekend.

Two couples said around seven cars in their parking garage were broken into as well as many other vehicles in the other parking garages in their complex.

“It’s that feeling of being violated,” said Roberta.

Randy and Roberta are still traumatized after their Honda CRV was broken into.

“They actually tried to steal our entire vehicle. They ruined the ignition switch and underneath the steering wheel,” said Randy.

The perpetrator didn't manage to steal the SUV, but they did get away with tools and equipment the couple uses for their pet grooming business.

“Vacuum, scissors, they just took all the boxes we had in there,” said Randy. “All of those tools were given to me from my dad before he passed away in '04 so that is very hurtful.”

They got most of the car fixed, which cost them around $1200. They say this wouldn't have happened if their former property manager Laramar would have kept their parking garage secure.

On September 2, the apartment complex sent out an email to residents saying there was an internet outage in the office, so there is no fob, internet or phone access and will keep the building and garage entrances open throughout the long weekend.

Randy and Roberta said the car break-ins happened sometime in the evening between September 4 and September 5.

On September 7, the community manager sent out another email stating: the fob system malfunctioned and is not operational so the garage and entry doors must remain open. The system is back up and running now, but residents say that doesn't make them feel any better.

Joe and his wife Britney say they have $4300 worth of damage to their GMC Acadia.

“They drilled a hole in the actual door panel itself so they can reach in and manually make the lock pop up and stole things out of the car as well,” said Joe.

Joe said his frustration builds because residents pay $50 extra a month to park there. Adding to the confusion, the building was sold on September 15, which is now being managed by Greystar. Some residents feel Laramer doesn't want to help them.

“They told us they're not going to be responsible at all for it,” said Joe.

Randy says he hasn't had luck with Laramer either and just wants their former property manager to do something to help everyone affected by this crime spree.

“i'm not only doing this for us, I’m doing this for all of us, for everybody,” said Randy.

Denver7 reached out to Laramar and Greystar and are waiting to hear back from them. We also reached out to Denver Police who say they're investigating at least three motor vehicle related crimes from September 5.

