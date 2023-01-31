I-70 WB reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Aurora

DENVER — At least 4 vehicles involved in a crash forcing the closure of westbound I-70 lanes between Colfax and Tower roads in Aurora. As of 7:15 a.m., the interstate is back open, Aurora police tweeted.

Video from Airtracker 7 showed at least one vehicle that went through a guardrail and slid down an embankment.

Aurora police tweeted at least four vehicles were involved but there are no life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Multi-vehicle crash forces I-70 WB closure