Multi-vehicle crash forces closure of southbound I-25 near at 84th Avenue

SB I-25 traffic is being diverted onto 84th Avenue. There is no word on injuries.
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of all lanes of southbound I-25 near 84th Avenue.

According to Adams County Fire, following the crash, a car caught fire and was “fully engulfed in flames.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

