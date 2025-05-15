Multi-vehicle crash forces closure of southbound I-25 near at 84th Avenue

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of all lanes of southbound I-25 near 84th Avenue.
According to Adams County Fire, following the crash, a car caught fire and was “fully engulfed in flames.”
SB I-25 traffic is being diverted onto 84th Avenue. There is no word on injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
