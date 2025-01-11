MSU Denver psychology professor shares secret to maintaining New Year's resolutions

DENVER — Nearly two weeks into January, many people may be asking themselves: How are those New Year’s resolutions holding up?

For most, the answer is disappointing. Randi Smith, a psychology professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver, estimates that the vast majority of New Year’s resolutions fall by the wayside within weeks.

“Probably the worst kind of resolution is one to make when you’re toasting at midnight and you’ve had a couple glasses of champagne,” she said. “Often, they're really ill-considered, impulsive, or not specific enough.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: Randi Smith, clinical social worker & Professor of Psychology at Metropolitan State University of Denver

To avoid falling into the abyss of abandoned resolutions, Smith and other experts suggest implementing SMART goals – Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound.

“If you just say, 'I'm going to lose some weight this year,' or 'I'm going to take up exercising,' that's not nearly specific enough,” said Smith. “You need to say how many times a week are you going to exercise, and what kind of exercise are you going to do, and how are you going to build in some flexibility.”

Don’t beat yourself up too much if you have a day or two where you don’t hit your goals. It’s important to trend in the right direction, but everyone is going to have setbacks. Remember, too, that you can make a new goal for yourself at any time of year.

“You don't need to wait until December 31 or January 1 to make a fresh start,” said Smith. “And any time we make a goal and fall away from it, we can reinvest in a goal or modify it.”