Movie buffs fight to keep historic Capitol Hill cinema alive amid redevelopment proposal

DENVER — A group of movie buffs is fighting to keep a historic cinema open in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. After being open for nearly a century, there's a proposal to redevelop the Esquire Theatre.

On a snowy Sunday, an old movie marquee reads, “May the odds be ever in our favor." A message getting fans ready for a showing of the newest Hunger Games.

For Jolee Harston, the marquee holds a deeper meaning: An effort to garner enough support to save a nearly 100-year-old theater.

“I was hooked the moment I set foot there,” said Harston.

Harston’s first memories there were at a midnight showing as a teenager, in the theater that started as the single-screen Hiawatha in 1927.

Last month, the owners submitted a proposal to convert the property into retail, restaurant and office space.

“My initial reaction to hearing that … it wasn’t hopelessness, it was more just like, I know how many people love this place. We’ve got to make some noise. We can’t go down without a fight,” said Harston.

That’s why Harston created an Instagram account @savetheesquire, dedicated to preserving the theater.

Matt Tourresani lives right next door to the theater’s parking lot.

“You walk these streets and it's just old, beautiful homes and this is part of it. So I want it to stay,” said Tourresani, referring to the Esquire.

Harston's next step is asking the city for landmark preservation status. That journey starts December 5.

“The movement has really helped remind people what a staple it is to the Denver culture and art scene,” said Harston.

The movement also explores avenues to find the historic theater a new buyer to keep the big screen on and the box office open.

Denver7 reached out to the building’s owner for comment, but so far we have not heard back.

If approved, the project is planned to start in June of 2024.