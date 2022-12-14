Mountain View police searching for suspects who allegedly shot at security guard

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Colo. — The Mountain View Police Department is searching for two suspects who allegedly shot at a security guard four times overnight Tuesday.

Around 2:55 a.m., Mountain View officers heard four shots in the 5200 block of West 44th Avenue, the department said in a release.

A security guard at the scene said suspects fired four shots at his vehicle in the parking lot, according to Mountain View police.

At least one shot struck the driver's side door, but the security guard was not injured.

The suspects were traveling in a dark-colored Kia Sportage with Colorado license plate 068 KCQ, according to Mountain View PD. There is a Bronco sticker above the license plate.

Mountain View Police Department

Mountain View police determined the vehicle was stolen out of Wheat Ridge a few hours earlier.

The security guard described the suspects as two males wearing black ski masks.

Mountain View police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mountain View Police Department at 303-425-1748.