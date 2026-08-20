Motorcyclist shot, killed by Logan County deputies

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. – A motorcyclist was shot and killed Tuesday by deputies in Logan County following a report of a “driving complaint,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Little information was immediately available, but the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 2:28 p.m.

Four members of the sheriff’s office were involved, and a firearm was found near the motorcyclist’s body, according to the agency.

The person’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will lead an independent probe into the shooting.

