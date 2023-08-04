Motorcyclist dies in crash Thursday evening in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in Boulder after a crash in the city's Glenwood Grove neighborhood.

Officers with the Boulder Police Department were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Eagle Way for a report of a crash around 7:22 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they determined that a 2002 Toyota 4Runner and 2020 Yamaha R6 motorcycle had crashed near the intersection, police said.

Based on their investigation, they determined that the driver of the Toyota had been headed north on 30th Street and was turning west onto Eagle Way when a motorcyclist speeding southbound crashed into the vehicle, the police department said.

Denver7

The motorcyclist died at the scene. He was identified as a 20-year-old man from Hawaii. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will identify him after notifying next of kin.

The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old woman from Boulder, was not injured. She stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said.

Based on preliminary information, police said they believe the motorcyclist's speed was a factor in the crash.

The motorcycle had major damage. The Toyota's front passenger side door was also heavily damaged. The airbags in the vehicle had deployed.

This investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information on this crash is asked to call Boulder Officer Kaufman at 720-291-2768 or email at KaufmanD@bouldercolorado.gov and reference case 23-07448.

No other details were available.