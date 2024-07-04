Mothers of Castle Rock teens killed by DUI driver speak out for the first time

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Next month will mark two years since a drunk driver traveling in the wrong direction hit another car, killing two teenagers and injuring two others in Castle Rock.

The crash happened near the intersection of Territorial Road and the I-25 Frontage Road. Audrey Todd, 17, and Colton Bellamy, 17, were killed just before midnight on Aug. 5, 2022 — days before the start of their senior year of high school. Two of their friends were injured in the crash.

For the first time, their mothers spoke publicly about the enormous loss.

Audrey's mother, Kimberly Todd, said her daughter had attended a back-to-school party at a friend's house earlier that day. Audrey was with her boyfriend, Colton and Colton's girlfriend, Kimberly said.

Kimberly said her daughter had texted her to let her know she was on the way home.

"On Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:25 — was the last moment I communicated with my daughter," Kimberly said. "At 4 a.m., there were investigators outside my door who, along with other authorities and advocates, had told me there was an accident, and just kept saying, 'I'm sorry.' And I didn't want to believe it. And I kept saying, 'No.' I screamed. I don't really remember much of that night, except just disbelief."

Kimberly described her daughter as caring, selfless and loving — someone who was always helping others.

"She embodied what and who I feel more children should try to strive to be today," she said.

Kimberly said it is important for her to be a voice for Audrey and Colton, and all other DUI victims and survivors.

"There are so many other options versus sitting behind the wheel and making that choice," she said. "Because when you do that, you're putting everyone at danger, yourself included. It's not worth it. You will turn a family upside down."

Colton's mother Teggie Bellamy described her son as a "pillar of light" who was always happy.

"Nobody thinks that will happen to them, and one bad decision will forever alter your life," Teggie said.

Both mothers told Denver7 that they are still close to the other two teenagers who were injured in the crash.

Colton's girlfriend, an All State cheerleader, was hospitalized, Teggie said, adding that the girl has had a "terrible journey" through her recovery. Audrey's boyfriend, who was driving, was luckily not injured.

"But that kid remembers every moment of that night," Teggie said. "He remembers the kids in the cars, the trauma of it. And so it's not just the kids that passed, but these kids have lifelong injuries as a result of this. And so anything you can do to keep this from happening — just don't drink and drive."

The women said amid the tragedy, they have formed a strong bond that has helped them get through the difficult time.

"Our friendship through this has been amazing," Teggie said. "I can't imagine doing it without her."

"Losing a child is not what any parent should go through," Kimberly added. "Teggie and I have bonded over many nights of crying. I know that she's been through the same, but we're never going to leave each other. This is a forever thing. This isn't something that just goes away. This is someone you think about when you wake up, when you eat. I'm speaking to you right now. Who's in the back of my head? Who's right there? Colton and Audrey. They're right there. And you live your day like that."

Both women told Denver7 that they are involved with the organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

The driver of the car that hit the teenagers was later identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 26, of Colorado Springs, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. At the time of the crash, he was speeding and driving in the wrong lane into oncoming traffic. He collided head-on with the other car. Investigators later determined he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

He was sentenced to 31 years in prison in July 2023.

Colorado State Patrol said authorities have responded to 777 DUI crashes across Colorado this year so far. With this trajectory, the state is on track to see one of the lowest years for DUI crashes:



2020 - 1,834 DUI crashes (90 fatal, 499 involving injuries)

2021 - 1,991 DUI crashes (92 fatal, 511 involving injuries)

2022 - 2,084 DUI crashes (98 fatal, 573 involving injuries)

2023 - 1,959 DUI crashes (78 fatal, 523 involving injuries)