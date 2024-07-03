Colorado law enforcement upping patrols for impaired driving during holiday travel period

DENVER — Starting Wednesday, Coloradans can expect to see more law enforcement officers on the roads, looking out for impaired drivers.

"The Heat Is On" campaign starting Wednesday is one of 16 different time periods throughout the year where Colorado sees higher rates of impaired driving. It lasts July 3-8.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will work alongside Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and 66 other agencies, upping patrols, setting up sobriety checkpoints and adding more officers on duty that will be dedicated to arresting impaired drivers.

Drivers between the ages of 25 and 34 see the most impaired driving arrests, according to CDOT. Last year's Fourth of July weekend ended with 167 DUI arrests.

Since 2019, 29 people have been killed in impaired driving crashes during this holiday travel period, according to CSP. 228 people were killed in impaired driving crashes across the state last year, CDOT said.

State leaders also want to remind people about the importance of driving a boat sober.

"Operation Dry Water" is a yea-round campaign focused on the importance of boater safety, reporting alcohol as the leading factor in recreational boater deaths. There will also be heightened impaired driving enforcement on the water over the Fourth of July weekend.

