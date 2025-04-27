Family, friends search for missing Denver hairstylist

DENVER — Friends and family are searching for a Denver hair stylist who disappeared from the University Hills area earlier this month.

Jax Gratton, 34, was last seen between 9:40 p.m. and 10 p.m. on April 15, 2025, near the 4200 block of E. Iliff Avenue.

A manager at the salon where Gratton works told Denver7 that a group of her friends have been canvassing the area where she was last seen but have not found any sign of the missing 34-year-old.

Denver police have received a missing person report and said, "Detectives are investigating in accordance with normal protocol and have been in communication with Gratton’s family."

Gratton is 5' 8" tall and 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Gratton’s whereabouts is asked to call 720-913-2000.