Mother, child struck by driver of a vehicle in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A mother and child were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Westminster Tuesday morning.

According to Westminster police, the mother and child were hit in a crosswalk near the Academy of Charter Schools North Campus around 7:45 a.m.

The child was taken to a hospital but was conscious and talking with medics, Westminster police told Denver7. The mother received minor injuries, police said.

The driver remained on the scene and police said it is not believed speed or drugs were involved and that sun glare might have been an issue in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.