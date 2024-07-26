Mosquito trapped in Boulder County tests positive for West Nile virus

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder County Public Health confirmed a mosquito trapped in northeast Longmont tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

This is the first time the virus has been detected in the county this year. No human cases have been reported so far.

“We have a Boulder County Mosquito Control District, and then we work with our municipal mosquito control programs,” said Marshall Lipps, environmental health specialist for Boulder County Public Health. “We take any of those mosquitoes that we have… and we do tests for West Nile virus.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Boulder County Public Health confirming a case of West Nile Virus in Boulder County

Compared to prior years, public health officials say this has been a mild WNV season. However, just because there haven’t been any human cases yet, it does not mean that you should let your guard down.

“You should always be concerned about West Nile virus,” said Lipps. “Even when there is low risk, there is never zero risk as long as there are mosquitoes out and about.”

Mosquitos breed in pools of standing water. Once they leave the breeding pools, they like to stay cool. During the day, they are most likely to spend their time in vegetated, shady areas.

Experts expect the number of mosquitos and positive cases of WNV to increase as we get later into summer.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Mosquitos breed in the water and then spend their time in shady, vegetated areas

“That is, of course, weather dependent,” said Lipps. “Mosquitoes are very dependent on the environment and what's going on around them. If we do get some of those late summer monsoons, and some of the dry areas do get wet again, we could see another influx of mosquitoes later in the season here.”

To avoid the virus, try to limit exposure to mosquitos by adhering to the four Ds:

· Deet insect repellant, although some alternatives like picaridin are also effective.

· Dress in long sleeves and pants

· Avoid being outside at Dusk and Dawn

· Drain any standing water outside of your home

“Bird baths, kiddie pools, that's fine to have them,” said Lipps. “Just drain those and refill them every few days to avoid any mosquito breeding.”