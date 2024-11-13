Morrison Police Chief Bill Vinelli on leave amid investigation

MORRISON, Colo. — Morrison town officials on Tuesday released few details about an investigation into Police Chief Bill Vinelli, who was placed on administrative leave last week.

The investigation was confirmed by Town Manager Mallory Nassau, who provided a two-sentence news release.

“While the investigation takes place, the town will refrain from any additional comment on this matter,” Morrison officials said in the release.

Vinelli was placed on leave on Nov. 4 and Morrison Police Department Cmdr. Jon Manna is the acting chief, Nassau said.

Morrison’s previous police chief, Misty Siderfin, resigned after three months on the job because of lack of resources and officer vacancies, the Canyon Courier reported. Vinelli was hired in January 2022, Nassau said.

