Morrison hotel for Red Rocks concertgoers brings mixed reaction from locals, visitors

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks concert season officially kicked off Saturday night, but after the show, there are few places for music lovers to stay.

That will change next concert season, with the town of Morrison breaking ground this month on its first hotel—the town's first commercial project in 60 years.

A boutique hotel designed for concertgoers is coming to Bear Creek Avenue, along the town's main street.

"There’s nothing wrong with bringing in new revenue into the town," said Michael Page, one of the town's 400 residents.

Plans show that the Red Hotel will be three stories high and have 22 rooms.

ROOT ARCHITECTURE AND DEVELOPMENT, LLC



Page thinks it'll be great for new business, but he sees one big problem.

"The biggest concern is the parking," he said.

On weekends, the town's street and lot parking are already stretched thin, according to Page.

But Phillip Dotson, who was visiting Morrison on Saturday, said a shift like this was bound to happen.

"It's progress," Dotson said.

He just hopes there's a way to keep the old-school charm in a time of change.

"Hopefully, it won’t take away too much from Morrison as it is," said Dotson.

Developers hope to open the hotel sometime during the 2026 Red Rocks concert season.