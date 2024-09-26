More than just meals: Culinary students gain hands-on experience at Food Bank of the Rockies

DENVER — Described as a win-win, the partnership between Food Bank of the Rockies and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts brings students into the kitchen to not only learn more skills but also gain insight into meal preparations and the immense work done to serve children in need.

"To see the volume, not only what they're making in the kitchen, but also what they have in the warehouse and the size and scope of this operation, is really mind-blowing for the students. And we find that it's very, very rewarding," said Chef Richard Jensen, director of culinary operations at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Food Bank of the Rockies prepares around 2,500 to 2,700 meals every day for children in need. These thousands of meals would not be possible without the help of these culinary students and volunteers.

Maggy Wolanske

"We're doing some large-scale prep because we work with after-school programs for children, mainly working with Boys and Girls Club, Heart and Hand. We work with Denver Public Schools and other school systems, as well," said Jon Knight, executive chef for Food Bank of the Rockies.

While the kitchen staff is only a handful, Paul Swanegan will soon be the newest addition to the crew. Swanegan, a culinary student at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, learned his way around the kitchen thanks to this unique externship program.

"Cooking has been a passion of mine my whole life. My mom passed it down to me," Swanegan explained. "I’ve been cooking since I was roughly 2-years-old, but everybody needs to sharpen their knife and actually be taught at some point. So, I just decided after a long career of what I was doing earlier that it was time for me to do a change, and I decided culinary school was my route."

Maggy Wolanske

Swanegan's day begins at 5 a.m. He makes sure everything is set up before volunteers arrive so they can efficiently prepare these bulk amounts of food for the community.

"You don't know why people are here, whether it's by choice, whether it's by force, whatever the situation may be," Swanegan said. "But people come here, and it's my job just to make sure they're having a good time, letting them know that I don't care what they're here for, as long as they're here to enjoy the mission that we do."

While each day may be challenging, Swanegan's motivation comes from his "why."

"What I would say is realize what’s bigger than yourself. Selfless acts will take you a lot further than doing something just for yourself because when you're doing something selfless, you usually have a team to build with you," said Swanegan.

Maggy Wolanske

As these future chefs find their way into their new kitchens, Jensen hopes they will remember their time at Food Bank of the Rockies and be conscious of food insecurity throughout the state.

"Even if they come and they visit here but then they go out into a more traditional kind of culinary path — working in a hotel or restaurant — they still can see avenues in their local communities to be able to give back," Jensen said. "Whether it's through the catalyst of the food bank, but also within their own businesses and reaching out and becoming a bigger part of the community."

Community Join Denver7 for 7 Days to Help End Hunger

Denver7 is taking action on this issue – and we need your help. Join us for 7 Days to Help End Hunger. From Sept. 23-29, this week-long campaign will raise crucial funds to support the Food Bank of the Rockies and the work they do to nourish people facing hunger.

Donate today and your gift will be doubled as Denver7 and the Scripps Howard Fund are matching the first $10,000 donated dollar-for-dollar.

Every dollar contributed will help Food Bank of the Rockies meet this moment as they are distributing enough food every day for 179,000 meals. But because of rising food costs, they’re spending triple what they have spent in the past on purchasing nutritious items.

Your support is needed. Together, we can make a difference in our community.

With the dollar-for-dollar match from Denver7 Gives, here’s what your support will provide:



$25 will help the Food Bank of the Rockies distribute enough food for 150 meals

$50 provides 300 meals

$100 provides 600 meals

$250 provides 1,500 meals

$500 provides 3,000 meals

7 Days to Help End Hunger is sponsored by CommonSpirit.

