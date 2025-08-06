More than 70 horses and foals recovering from what Humane Colorado calls severe neglect

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — Humane Colorado is asking Coloradans for help nursing more than 70 horses and foals back to health after finding them in a state of severe neglect.

In July, Humane Colorado said it worked with law enforcement to remove the herd from a property in rural Colorado and relocate them to the Harmony Equine Center. They were subjected to high summer temperatures, insufficient food or veterinary care and living with severely overgrown hooves, according to Humane Colorado. Nearly half require farrier intervention — specialized hoof care, particularly when addressing specific hoof problems or conditions.

Humane Colorado

Many are visibly underweight, and several mares and foals are pregnant. Some are battling eye injuries,

Humane Colorado

Some are battling eye injuries, abscesses, and painful hoof and joint conditions, which is contributing to "lameness" in more than half the horses — an abnormality in their gait or stance, often caused by pain in the musculoskeletal system.

70+ horses, foals recovering from what Humane Colorado calls severe neglect

“It is going to take extensive resources to bring them back into good health," Dr. Kim Gardner-Graff, Field Services Veterinarian at Humane Colorado, said. "This is why we need our equine-loving community to partner with us to provide the proper care and medical attention they need to give them the better future they deserve.”

In addition to the horse rescue, Humane Colorado recently participated in a large-scale rescue of nearly 100 cats and kittens, which has stretched their resources thin.

Anyone interested in following the horses' progress or making a donation can click here.