Power restored for more than 7,000 Poudre Valley REA customers in northern Colorado

Posted at 10:58 PM, Jul 11, 2024

UPDATE: Power has been restored as of 10:50 p.m., according to Poudre Valley REA. The company thanked its customers for their patience "as we worked with our power supplier to get the electricity flowing again."

LOVELAND, Colo. — More than 7,000 Poudre Valley REA customers are without power in northern Colorado due to equipment failure.

According to Poudre Valley REA, the outage is impacting customers in Johnstown, Loveland, Longmont, Berthoud and Windsor. Crews determined that a piece of metering equipment in the substation failed, causing the outage.

In an update at 9 p.m., the company said crews are working to reroute power to restore service more quickly. However, in an update at 10:30 p.m., Poudre Valley REA said the fix was not successful.

The company is providing updates on its website and social media pages. An outage map can be found through this link.

