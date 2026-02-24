Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More than 220 flights delayed at Denver International Airport amid high winds

Departures are delayed an average of 30 minutes, and likely getting longer, FAA says
The winds will pick up along the Front Range today, with high temperatures near 70 degrees along the Front Range. Fire danger will be high across eastern Colorado.
Record-tying high temperatures possible in Denver
As gusty winds blow through the Front Range on Tuesday, 226 flights in and out of Denver International Airport have been delayed as of 1:55 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

Departures from the airport are delayed by an average of 30 minutes — and increasing — according to the FAA as of 12:55 p.m. So far, 21 flights have been canceled.

The Denver metro area is under a red flag warning for fire danger through Wednesday, with potential record-tying heat, low humidity and 45 mph wind gusts. The National Weather Service reported 35 mph wind speeds at the airport at 1:40 p.m.

