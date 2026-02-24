More than 220 flights delayed at Denver International Airport amid high winds

As gusty winds blow through the Front Range on Tuesday, 226 flights in and out of Denver International Airport have been delayed as of 1:55 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

Departures from the airport are delayed by an average of 30 minutes — and increasing — according to the FAA as of 12:55 p.m. So far, 21 flights have been canceled.

The Denver metro area is under a red flag warning for fire danger through Wednesday, with potential record-tying heat, low humidity and 45 mph wind gusts. The National Weather Service reported 35 mph wind speeds at the airport at 1:40 p.m.