Record-tying high temperatures possible in Denver

DENVER — It's a quiet and mild start to our Tuesday, but we're in for another day of gusty winds and high fire danger!

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for the Front Range mountains and foothills above 6,000 feet for gusts up to 85 mph. This could lead to a dangerous situation if we see any kind of spark.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area and Interstate 25 corridor from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. With near record heat, low humidity values and 45 mph gusts, fire danger will remain high throughout the day.

Temperatures are quickly going to climb into the mid 60s by lunch, with highs in low 70s by 2 p.m. The current record high is 71 degrees, last set in 1995. The city could easily tie that, if not break the record.

Meanwhile, this system will usher in heavy snow into the northern and central mountains late Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect around Rabbit Ears Pass for 8 to 16 inches of new snow. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Front Range mountains, I-70 mountain corridor and Summit Country for 4 to 10 inches of new snow.

Windy conditions will persist Wednesday as a cold front moves through the state. We could see a few light rain showers developing around the Denver metro and plains Wednesday evening, but don't count on much moisture.

Look for low to mid 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies. It'll be a mild and snowless end to February in Denver. March comes in like a lamb on Sunday with above-average temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

