More than 38,000 Xcel customers without power across Denver metro area on Monday morning

AURORA, Colo. — More than 38,000 total Xcel Energy customers experienced power outages across the Denver metro area on Monday morning, according to the electric company.

An equipment failure at a substation created the outage for about two hours, Xcel told Denver7.

It started with 18,344 people around 4:39 a.m. Monday. Then it grew to 38,215 by 5:52 a.m. The majority of these outages were reported in the city of Aurora, and affected several traffic lights along E. Colfax Avenue.

Xcel estimated power would be restored by 7:30 a.m. The company got the outages knocked down to 26,429 by 6:11 a.m. and 14,689 by 6:37 a.m.