Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

More than 38,000 Xcel customers without power across Denver metro area on Monday morning

More than 38,000 total Xcel Energy customers experienced power outages across the city of Aurora on Monday morning, according to the electric company.
aurora power outages 5-26-25.png
Xcel power outages 5-26-25.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — More than 38,000 total Xcel Energy customers experienced power outages across the Denver metro area on Monday morning, according to the electric company.

An equipment failure at a substation created the outage for about two hours, Xcel told Denver7.

It started with 18,344 people around 4:39 a.m. Monday. Then it grew to 38,215 by 5:52 a.m. The majority of these outages were reported in the city of Aurora, and affected several traffic lights along E. Colfax Avenue.

More than 38,000 Xcel customers without power in Aurora on Monday morning

Xcel estimated power would be restored by 7:30 a.m. The company got the outages knocked down to 26,429 by 6:11 a.m. and 14,689 by 6:37 a.m.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.