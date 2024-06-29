More service disruptions announced as RTD makes track repairs to Southeast Corridor Light Rail Line

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will continue to make track repairs to Southeast Corridor Light Rail Line sections that have reduced service along the corridor for months.

RTD announced Saturday that the E and R line services along the alignment will be temporarily impacted between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. next week, starting Sunday. Bus shuttles will be provided during the upcoming maintenance window.

The repair work addresses maintenance issues that have resulted in reduced train speeds and service disruptions impacting the E and R lines south of the Southmoor Station for at least the past two months.

"The service has gotten to a point where it's unusable," said Richard Bamber, one of Greater Denver Transit's co-founders.

Bamber told Denver7 the group wants to advocate for the countless riders impacted by service disruptions.

Riders and Greater Denver Transit aren't the only ones asking RTD for more information. Colorado's Public Utilities Commission (PUC) requested all rail inspection reports from the Southeast line dating back to January 2024.

Repairs to approximately two miles of southbound track between Orchard and Arapahoe at Village Center stations were completed this week, and speed restrictions are now lifted along this segment of the corridor, RTD said in a news release Saturday.

Here are the light rail lines and times service will be impacted:

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights (June 30, July 1, 2 and 4)

E Line

· There will be no E Line service between Southmoor and RidgeGate Parkway stations or northbound from Southmoor Station after approximately 11 p.m.

· RTD will provide bus shuttle service extending through the end of the service day between Southmoor and RidgeGate Parkway stations

· There will be no northbound bus shuttle available between Southmoor Station and Denver Union Station

· The last full-service northbound RidgeGate Parkway Station to Denver Union Station train will depart at approximately 10:30 p.m.

· The last southbound train from Southmoor Station to RidgeGate Parkway Station train will depart at 10:29 p.m.

R Line

· No southbound R Line service will be provided between Dayton and Lincoln stations beginning at approximately 11 p.m.

· The last southbound train from Dayton Station to Lincoln Station will be approximately 10:30 p.m.

· The last full-service northbound train from Lincoln Station will depart at 11:04 p.m.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday mornings (July 1, 2, 3 and 5)

E Line

· E line service northbound from RidgeGate Parkway Station to Denver Union Station will begin at 5:33 a.m.

· The 4:55 a.m. train from Denver Union Station will depart to Southmoor Station only

· Full service southbound from Denver Union Station to RidgeGate Parkway Station begins at 5:55 a.m.

· No bus shuttles will be available during this time, and customers are encouraged to use the Next Ride app to explore existing bus routes that provide service in the area

R Line

· Northbound Lincoln Station to Peoria Station service will begin at 5:32 a.m.

· No bus shuttle service will be available to replace the 5:05 a.m. departure

· The first southbound train from Peoria Station to Lincoln Station is scheduled to depart at 5:25 a.m.