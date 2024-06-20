Pressure for more transparency mounts against RTD as slowdowns, service disruptions continue

DENVER — Slow trains and reduced service have been plaguing Denver metro area's light rail riders for weeks, and now the Regional Transportation District is facing more pressure for transparency from other organizations, too.

On Wednesday, Greater Denver Transit, a grassroots organization made up of Denver area residents advocating for a reliable, safe and accessible public transit system, sent RTD a letter asking for more transparency.

In the letter, Greater Denver Transit asks RTD to publish operator schedules, provide more alternative transportation, and give a clearer schedule of ongoing work as well as inform riders when it's supposed to end.

Read the full letter below.

"The service has gotten to a point where it's unusable," said Richard Bamber, one of the co-founder's for Greater Denver Transit.

Bamber told Denver7 the group wants to advocate for the countless riders impacted by the slow trains and service disruptions.

That includes people like Iain Davis, who has been a loyal E Line rider for two years.

"It's been very frustrating," Davis said. "You only have one opportunity to get to work on time. Two weeks ago, they announced that the train would be late up to 45 minutes."

Davis said this has been a frequent occurrence over the past couple of weeks.

"It's very annoying," Davis said.

Riders and Greater Transit Denver aren't the only ones asking the transit agency for more information. On Monday, Colorado's Public Utilities Commission (PUC) said in a meeting that it was requesting all rail inspection reports from the Southeast line dating back to January 2024.

The PUC also said moving forward its asked RTD for updates every 48 hours on what its finding out on rail lines as well as updates on when repairs will be made.

Denver7 reached out to RTD Wednesday. In an email, the transit agency said it received Greater Denver Transit's letter Wednesday morning and responses to their questions "will be added to RTD’s webpage tomorrow, June 20."

The agency added that it plans to give maintenance updates on Friday, June 21.

"I think I'm a very stubborn person, and I don't want to give up," Davis said.

He's giving RTD the benefit of the doubt for now, but said his patience is wearing thin and he's especially concerned for those who rely on RTD as a lifeline.

