More people report rock-throwing incidents from same evening as Arvada woman's death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two people reported separate rock-throwing incidents in Jefferson County the same evening that a suspect threw a rock at an Arvada driver, killing her.

Alexa Bartell, 20, was driving northbound on Indiana Street around 10:45 p.m. on April 19 when a person — possibly from a vehicle or the side of the road — threw a large rock at her car, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Her car left the roadway and she was found by her friend. Bartell had died at the scene.

Crime Employer offers $15,000 reward after woman killed by rock thrown at her vehicle Bayan Wang

Jenny Fulton, public affairs director with the sheriff's office, said Monday that two people contacted the sheriff's office about similar incidents from that evening on Highway 93 between milemarker 128 and Coal Creek Canyon Road. Both happened around 10:30 p.m.

The suspect, believed to be responsible for the attacks, remains at-large.

Similar attacks were previously reported on that evening, including:



10:04 p.m. on April 19 – Westminster - 100th Avenue and Simms Street – rock through windshield – driver not injured

- 100th Avenue and Simms Street – rock through windshield – driver not injured 10:26 p.m. on April 19 - Arvada - Highway 93 at Highway 72 – rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

Highway 93 at Highway 72 – rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver 10:30 p.m. on April 19 – Boulder County - McCaslin Boulevard and S. Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

McCaslin Boulevard and S. Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver 10:31 p.m. on April 19 – Boulder County – McCaslin Boulevard and S. Indiana Street (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs. Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to vehicle, driver not injured

If you were in any of these areas and witnessed anything related to the suspect vehicle or the suspects who may have been inside, call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612.

Commercial Flooring Services announced Friday it is offering a $15,000 reward for information in honor of Bartell, whom they called their "youngest, brightest employee."