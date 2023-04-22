Suspect still on the run after Arvada woman fatally struck by rock thrown at her vehicle in Jefferson County

Joyful — that's how friends of Alexa Bartell, 20, described her to Denver7.

"She was a friend to everyone and brought so much joy into everyone's lives," a friend who asked not to be identified said.

Courtesy: Family of Alexa Bartell

An assortment of flowers line a broken fence just off the roadway near the 10600 block of Indiana Street in Jefferson County. Bartell's car veered into that fence around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, before traveling about 100 yards into an open field.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, someone was either standing on the side of the road or passing by in another vehicle when they threw a large rock through Bartell's windshield, which struck and killed her.

JCSO Photo of Bartell's car after the incident. Photo was provided by JCSO, who received permission from Bartell's family to release.

Deputies said Bartell was on her phone talking to a friend when the phone went silent. That friend then tracked her phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street. She found her dead inside her car.

“This appears to be part of an overnight crime series,” deputies initially said, adding they believe there could be more victims.

The suspect, believed to be responsible for other attacks across the metro remains at-large. Those attacks include:



10:04 p.m. on April 19 – Westminster - 100 th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through windshield – driver not injured

Ave. & Simms St. – rock through windshield – driver not injured 10:26 p.m. on April 19 - Arvada - Hwy 93 at Hwy 72 – rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

10:30 p.m. on April 19 – Boulder County - McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver

10:31 p.m. on April 19 – Boulder County – McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs.Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to vehicle, driver not injured

10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana St. – rock through windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

Crime Woman killed by large rock thrown at her vehicle in JeffCo., deputies say Óscar Contreras

Authorities are still working to determine a suspect description as of Friday. It's unclear how many people were involved in the deadly spree.

On Friday, the sheriff's office asked owners of Tesla vehicles in Jefferson County to review their system for footage, since the vehicles "constantly [record] activity while driving."

#Updated screenshot of the interactive map below. For active, live crime-mapping please use this link to view: https://t.co/bzfnFlraCH. Please view updated press release details at https://t.co/EDpQ53NDjO pic.twitter.com/U3fkraowxI — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 21, 2023

Commercial Flooring Services announced Friday it is offering a $15,000 reward for information in honor of their "youngest, brightest employee." Alexa's mother, Kelly, is also a CFS employee, according to the company.

JCSO is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office tipline at 303-271-5612.