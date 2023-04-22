Watch Now
Suspect still on the run after Arvada woman fatally struck by rock thrown at her vehicle in Jefferson County

Commercial Flooring Services announced Friday it is offering a $15,000 reward for information in honor of their "youngest, brightest employee."
Alexa Bartell, 20, of Arvada, was driving northbound on Indiana Street in Jefferson County at approximately 10:45 p.m. when the suspect, possibly from a vehicle or the side of the road, threw a large rock at her car, fatally striking the young woman, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 21, 2023
Joyful — that's how friends of Alexa Bartell, 20, described her to Denver7.

"She was a friend to everyone and brought so much joy into everyone's lives," a friend who asked not to be identified said.

An assortment of flowers line a broken fence just off the roadway near the 10600 block of Indiana Street in Jefferson County. Bartell's car veered into that fence around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, before traveling about 100 yards into an open field.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, someone was either standing on the side of the road or passing by in another vehicle when they threw a large rock through Bartell's windshield, which struck and killed her.

Photo of Bartell's car after the incident. Photo was provided by JCSO, who received permission from Bartell's family to release.

Deputies said Bartell was on her phone talking to a friend when the phone went silent. That friend then tracked her phone and drove to the location on Indiana Street. She found her dead inside her car.

“This appears to be part of an overnight crime series,” deputies initially said, adding they believe there could be more victims.

The suspect, believed to be responsible for other attacks across the metro remains at-large. Those attacks include:

  • 10:04 p.m. on April 19 – Westminster - 100th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through windshield – driver not injured
  • 10:26 p.m. on April 19 - Arvada - Hwy 93 at Hwy 72 – rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver
  • 10:30 p.m. on April 19 – Boulder County - McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through windshield – minor injuries to driver
  • 10:31 p.m. on April 19 – Boulder County – McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs.Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to vehicle, driver not injured
  • 10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana St. – rock through windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide
Authorities are still working to determine a suspect description as of Friday. It's unclear how many people were involved in the deadly spree.

On Friday, the sheriff's office asked owners of Tesla vehicles in Jefferson County to review their system for footage, since the vehicles "constantly [record] activity while driving."

Commercial Flooring Services announced Friday it is offering a $15,000 reward for information in honor of their "youngest, brightest employee." Alexa's mother, Kelly, is also a CFS employee, according to the company.

JCSO is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office tipline at 303-271-5612.

