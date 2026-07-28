More homeowners come forward after Colorado landscaper charged

GOLDEN, Colo. — More homeowners are now coming forward after felony theft charges were filed against the owner of My Son’s Landscape Group, with some telling Denver7 Investigates they lost thousands of dollars on landscaping projects that never started.

Last week, Denver7 Investigates reported on multiple homeowners who said they paid large deposits to Golden-based My Son’s Landscape Group for backyard projects that were either never completed or never began.

Now, prosecutors in Jefferson County have charged owner Ulises Tajonar Diaz, 32, with two counts of felony theft.

According to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Diaz allegedly accepted more than $32,000 in deposits from two Jefferson County homeowners for landscaping projects “that were never started.”

Prosecutors say the investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

More homeowners contact Denver7

After Denver7 Investigates' initial reporting aired, additional homeowners reached out with similar complaints, including Ryan Harmon, a homeowner in Golden.

“He took our 7K deposit, and I have not seen him since that day,” Harmon wrote in an email to Denver7 Investigates.

Harmon told Denver7 Investigates he hired Tajonar Diaz after seeing completed projects in his neighborhood and hearing positive recommendations from friends.

“I know of three projects in the neighborhood,” Harmon said. “We saw both of his projects there, sat on a patio he worked on that he did a good job on, and they were always happy with him.”

Harmon said he also checked online reviews.

“I looked on his Google reviews. I think he had like 291 pretty positive reviews,” he said.

Harmon said he and his wife wanted help landscaping part of their backyard after they had a baby.

“We wanted to make this space a nice play area for him and a nice safe space,” Harmon said.

According to Harmon, the landscaping project was expected to cost roughly $14,000, and Tajonar Diaz requested a 50% deposit up front.

Harmon says that after he paid the approximately $7,000 deposit, communication began to break down.

“He said, ‘Hey, I’m really busy. I’ll give you a $500 discount if you’re flexible with me on timing,’” Harmon recalled.

But eventually, he said, the promised work never began.

“Came, grabbed the check. Never showed up since that day,” Harmon said.

A growing number of complaints

Homeowners organizing complaints against My Son’s Landscape Group previously provided Denver7 Investigates with statements from more than 20 families alleging similar experiences involving deposits, repeated delays and communication breakdowns.

Some homeowners allege projects were never started. Others say limited work was done before communication stopped.

Denver7 Investigates previously confirmed multiple civil lawsuits filed against Diaz and My Son’s Landscape Group in Jefferson County.

One lawsuit alleges a homeowner paid a $12,000 deposit for landscaping and hardscaping work that was never completed.

Another lawsuit alleges a couple paid a $14,750 deposit for a deck replacement project before communication stopped.

A third lawsuit alleges a homeowner paid nearly $18,000 before the company allegedly “performed minimal demolition work” and then “claimed their equipment broke and left for the day.”

Felony charges filed

In a news release Monday, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office announced two felony theft charges against Diaz tied to two Jefferson County homeowners, including Zac Erba, who Denver7 Investigates profiled in last week's reporting.

Investigators allege Diaz repeatedly delayed the project, failed to provide promised concept drawings and eventually stopped communicating.

The second alleged victim was a Golden-area couple who reportedly paid a $19,000 deposit for a landscaping project that never began.

According to prosecutors, investigators confirmed that no permits had been issued, and that no construction materials had been delivered for either project.

Investigators also said they discovered that the business name on one customer invoice had changed from “My Son’s Landscape Group LLC” to “Sunvale Outdoor Living LLC.”

According to the District Attorney's Office, Sunvale Outdoor Living LLC was formed June 28 under the name Yael Tajonar Diaz, “who is believed to be a relative of the defendant.”

The DA’s office said Tajonar Diaz was arrested July 23.

Denver7 Investigates confirmed that other agencies reviewing complaints connected to Tajonar Diaz and his landscaping businesses include the Denver Police, the Aurora Police and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Voicemail says business is closed

When Denver7 Investigates first contacted Diaz earlier this month, he acknowledged the business had shut down and said he planned to file for bankruptcy.

He told Denver7 the company had grown too quickly and that he “made a mistake.”

Diaz also said some customers may be able to recover funds through payment disputes with credit card companies or payment processors.

As of Monday, the voicemail connected to My Son’s Landscape Group states: “This is Ulises with My Son’s Landscape. We are no longer in business and currently closed.”

He referred callers to his bankruptcy attorney.

Diaz has not responded to additional requests for comment from Denver7 since the charges were announced.

Bankruptcy letters raise new questions

Harmon also showed Denver7 a letter he recently received from attorneys indicating Diaz intended to pursue bankruptcy protection.

Letter states that "It is not believed that Mr. Diaz or My Son’s Landscaping Group LLC is in a position to offer refunds of deposits or prior payments."

The letter also indicated Diaz may still be willing to complete portions of unfinished work.

“All I had was questions,” Harmon said.

Harmon said he asked whether Diaz was still insured and whether any work could continue safely or legally.

Despite the criminal charges, Harmon said he is not optimistic about recovering his money.

“Not very hopeful,” he said. “And that’s the other thing I’m trying to decide on: is it worth spending more resources to try to recover?”

Still, he says he wanted to speak publicly to help warn others.

“I’m super glad you all are doing this story because I don’t want him continuing to do what he was doing to folks,” Harmon said.

How to protect yourself when hiring a contractor

Consumer experts and law enforcement recommend homeowners:

Verify business registration through the Colorado Secretary of State

Check licensing and insurance information

Ask for references from recent customers

Research complaints through the Better Business Bureau and the state's Department of Regulatory Agencies

Avoid paying large deposits up front when possible

Use payment methods that offer fraud protections, such as credit cards

Get timelines and project expectations in writing

Check court records for prior lawsuits or complaints

Anyone who believes they may have been affected is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.