Montbello Recreation Center set to reopen Monday, more than two weeks after teen was shot and killed inside

DENVER — Flowers sit outside the Montbello Recreation Center in Denver in remembrance of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside the facility two weeks ago.

Late Thursday, Denver Parks & Recreation (DPR) sent an email announcing the center plans to reopen Monday, June 8, aligning with the official start of summer programming.

For residents like Randy Lopez, the Montbello Recreation Center has been a safe space for years.

"This is where she comes play," Lopez said as he pointed to his daughter. "I used to come play basketball here as a kid."

Denver7 A memorial outside Montbello Recreation Center in remembrance of a teen shot and killed inside.

Long-time Montbello resident Scott Gilmore told Denver7 he hoped for better communication from the city during the weeks-long closure.

"We just want to know what next steps are," Gilmore said.

Crime 14-year-old boy shot and killed inside Montbello Recreation Center in Denver Adria Iraheta

Gilmore spent years heading the city's Parks and Recreation Department and now plans to run for Denver City Council. He says the center holds deep importance for the entire neighborhood.

"The seniors gather here, the youth gather here. This space is very important to our community," Gilmore said.

Gilmore also wants to know whether Denver Police plan to make any security changes in the wake of the shooting — a question Denver7 took to Denver Police, but has not yet heard back on. Police have said another juvenile was arrested in connection to the shooting and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

"Making sure the young people in our community have somewhere to go and to actually participate in positive activities," Gilmore said, when asked what the reopening would mean to the community.

Denver7 A sign posted on the door of the Montbello Recreation Center alerting the public it will be closed until further notice after a deadly shooting.

With school out for summer, Lopez says he hopes the reopening will help the community move forward.

"The staff and members here take care of you, they support you here," Lopez said.

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