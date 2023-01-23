Missing woman last seen in Fort Morgan area may be in Arizona

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A woman has been missing from the Fort Morgan area since Jan. 7 and police are asking for the public's help finding her.

Cassandra DePriest was last seen on Jan. 7 in Fort Morgan and her friends have been unable to contact her since then, according to the Fort Morgan Police Department. Her phone was also disconnected. Her friends said they are concerned for her safety.

On Jan. 19, police said a person identified as Daniel Juarez sent a video to another person, who showed it to police. The video, which was received at 3:17 p.m., showed DePriest in a vehicle in the area of Belmar Park at S. Wadsworth Boulevard and W. Ohio Avenue in Lakewood. In the video, DePriest mentioned going to Arizona, according to police.

DePriest stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and is 115 pounds. She has green eyes and gray hair, though the latter may change.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Morgan Police Department at 970-867-5678.

