Missing person from Frisco found deceased near North 10-Mile Creek Trailhead

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A person missing from Frisco has been found deceased near a mountain off the North 10-Mile Creek Trailhead in Summit County.

The recovery is underway in a technical spot near Wichita Mountain, which is just southwest of the trailhead and across Interstate 70 from Frisco's W. Main Street, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.



The person had previously been reported missing from Frisco, the sheriff's office said. They were not named.

The trailhead is currently closed.

The Summit County Rescue Group is assisting in this operation.

Summit County Sheriff's Office A body recovery operation is underway near Wichita Mountain in Summit County on May 20, 2025.

"Our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones of the individual during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office added that this is not related to the ongoing search for Sean Marquardt, who was last seen in Vail. His vehicle was found at Officers Gulch, which is off of I-70 between Frisco and Copper Mountain.