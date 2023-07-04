Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

10-year-old boy goes missing in Arvada Monday night

Demetrius Martinez, 10, was last seen walking away from Wolff Park
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
demetrius martinez_missing.png
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 13:28:10-04

ARVADA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy was reported missing Monday night in Arvada.

Demetrius Martinez was last seen walking away from Wolff Park near the intersection of West 57th Ave. and Cody Street around 6:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and flip-flop sandals.

Martinez has brown hair and hazel eyes, he's 4',11" tall and weighs around 70 pounds.

He has run away before, according to a CBI endangered missing person alert Tuesday.

No other details were available as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Arvada Police ask that if you see him, please call the department at 720-898-6900.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know