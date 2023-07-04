10-year-old boy goes missing in Arvada Monday night

ARVADA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy was reported missing Monday night in Arvada.

Demetrius Martinez was last seen walking away from Wolff Park near the intersection of West 57th Ave. and Cody Street around 6:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and flip-flop sandals.

Martinez has brown hair and hazel eyes, he's 4',11" tall and weighs around 70 pounds.

He has run away before, according to a CBI endangered missing person alert Tuesday.

No other details were available as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Arvada Police ask that if you see him, please call the department at 720-898-6900.

Demetrius Martinez, age 10, reportedly walked away from Wolff Park, 8500 W. 57th Ave in Arvada, at approximately 6:40 PM, on 07/03/23. Demetrius has run away before. We are concerned about his young age and ask that if you see him, please contact the police at 720-898-6900. pic.twitter.com/mE8gmbJoHB — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) July 4, 2023