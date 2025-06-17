Minister from Highlands Ranch sentenced after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting daughter

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A Highlands Ranch man, and minister of a church in Denver, was sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting his underage daughter.

Richard Elliot Merskin was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for the crimes, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to his arrest, Merskin was a minister at The River Church, located along W. Hampden Avenue in south Denver.

This case started on July 6, 2023, when deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a report of sexual assault. Merskin was arrested a few hours later.

In late February 2025, a jury found Merskin guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. Prosecutors proved this was a pattern of abuse.

“The victim, her sibling, and her mother showed incredible strength when they testified. Justice would not be possible without their bravery in speaking up and bringing the defendant’s actions to light,” Deputy District Attorney Abby Hegarty with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office said after the February conviction.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly praised Det. Stephanie Dorrell with the special victim's unit for bringing Merskin to justice.

"Acting quickly upon receiving the initial report, Det. Dorrell conducted a thorough and compassionate investigation, ensuring that critical evidence was gathered, and that the victim was supported throughout the process," Weekly said. "Her professionalism and attention to detail played a key role in securing this conviction and lengthy sentence. Her work reflects the commitment of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to protect the most vulnerable members of our community."

District Attorney George Brauchler added that this should send a message to any child predators in the county that they will be caught and held accountable.