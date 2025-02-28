Highlands Ranch minister found guilty of sexually assaulting own daughter, prosecutors say

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Highlands Ranch minister has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his own underage daughter, prosecutors with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

A jury on Thursday found 42-year-old Richard Merskin guilty of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by one in a position of trust, DA spokesman Tom Mustin said in a news release.

The victim is Merskin’s daughter, he said, adding prosecutors showed the assaults were part of a pattern of abuse.

“The victim, her sibling, and her mother showed incredible strength when they testified. Justice would not be possible without their bravery in speaking up and bringing the defendant’s actions to light,” said 23rd Judicial District Deputy DA Abby Hegarty.

Merskin was a minister with The River in Highlands Ranch, the spokesperson said.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Merskin in July of 2023.

District Attorney George Brauchler applauded the jury verdict, saying, “It is inconceivable that any parent, especially one who claims to be a minister, would visit his sexual urges upon his own child. This is why we build prisons.”

Sentencing is scheduled for May 16. Merskin faces a minimum of years in prison and a maximum of 48 years to life.