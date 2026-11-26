DENVER — Thousands of people descended on Washington Park in Denver Thanksgiving morning, stretching on the grass, pinning race bibs on their shirts and shuffling through the metal corrals towards the starting line.

Representatives from Mile High United Way say they reached nearly 12,000 registered runners, a new record for their annual Turkey Trot, which was celebrating 53 years.

“We have seen Turkey Trot grow every single year,” said Mile High United Way President and cEO President Christine Benero. “We think we are going to break a record this year, and we think we're going to get to 12,000 this year because that's who Colorado is.”

The run is the Colorado nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year. Last year, they raised over $770,000, which they expect to top this year.

“The money that is raised this year, all the proceeds go to support our 211 Help Center and our other programs at Mile High United Way,” Benero said. “211 is a number that anyone in Colorado may call and say, I just need a little bit of help, and you will get that little bit of help and a lot of hope from people who care about you.”

The Colorado care starts with the community built at the event, according to the Mile High United Way team.

Families and groups of friends showed up in matching hats, T-shirts and costumes, and several spectators cheered from the sides of the course with handmade posters.

But the event looks a little bit different for a group called Team Hoyt Denver, the Mile High chapter of a national nonprofit dedicated to “bringing the joy of running races to people with disabilities.”

The team brought 14 racers to this year’s Turkey Trot, a jump from their two runners that cross the finish line in 2025.

“This is our 14th race this year,” said Team Hoyt Denver President Stacey Hicks. “With our growth, we'll be doing it forever. You know, people keep coming after every race.”

The team takes on their runs using specialized racing chairs pushed by volunteer runners.

“If you can't complete a race under your own power, we welcome you to come and be a part of our team, ride in one of our chairs, come and volunteer with us, come and cheer for us,” Hicks said.

For people like Skylar Hellmann and his parents Joshua and Laurie, this group is about more than a run in the park.

Joshua and Laurie are longtime runners, testing out the activity with their adult son Skylar a decade ago.

“Skylar's always on the move,” Joshua said. “Just one day we decided, ‘hey, let's go for a run and let's see.’ I got enough of a smile from them to know, we can do this again.”

Now, in Denver for about a year, Team Hoyt felt like a natural fit for the family.

“We drive up here, to Wash park almost all the time, and I tell Skyler, hey, we're gonna go run together,” Joshua said. “I get the smiles and so I know that he enjoys it.”

Last year’s Turkey Trot through Washington Park was the family’s first race with Team Hoyt.

“I’m just so proud to see that we all enjoy running,” Laurie said. “It’s something that we can do as a family, and that I can take pictures and video of all of them and share it online.”

A year later, they’re back at the Turkey Trot, cheering on the rest of Team Hoyt Denver, a team they’ve come to know as family.

“Living this life can be kind of isolating,” Laurie said. “Finding people who can relate and understand has been the biggest blessing. We had an instant family.”

A feeling shared by other members of the team.

“We like to say that the running is what brings us together, but what keeps us together is that we're a family,” said Hicks.

The group says they plan to keep growing and keep showing up at the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot each year.

“I think what this Turkey Trot shows us all is that we are a community that unites together of all ages, all abilities to have athletes out here of all abilities like Team Hoyt is exactly what the Turkey Trot is all about,” Benero said.

Anyone interested in joining Team Hoyt Denver as a runner, racer or volunteer can find more information on their website.