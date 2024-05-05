Mile High United Way preparing to open an early learning center in downtown Denver

DENVER — Parents, you know that it can be hard to find childcare, nonetheless affordable childcare.

This week, Denver7 learned about a new daycare center opening downtown.

The center will not only offer childcare but also wrap-around services like food and rental assistance.

Four-year-old Natalie is kicking off her day playing at her new daycare while her mom, Alejandra Armenta, smiles on thinking about how the new center will help her family.

“She'll be able to come to work with me. I'll be a couple of feet away from her. I'll be able to see her from the window, “ Armenta said.

Armenta works for Mile High United Way and plans on taking advantage of the new early learning center. The center will be available to her and all employees at a discounted price.

“It makes me feel good to see that our company or nonprofit is able to care for not only employees, but also our community,” Armenta said.

United Way is partnering with Mile High Early Learning to operate the center that will use a Montessori-inspired theme. Slated to open within the coming week, the center will make 70% of slots open to families who qualify for the Colorado Childcare Assistance Program.

“The other thing that makes this so very special is that this is a community childcare center, and it is on a sliding fee scale. So, Colorado has great support for families and Mile High United Way we'll be supporting families as well,” Mile High United CEO Christine Benero said.

Benero added that the center will offer care for infants, toddlers, and kids up to five years of age. she says the center will also offer their 211 services to parents which will connect parents with resources like food assistance, shelter, and more.

Mile High United Way preparing to open an early learning center in Denver

With the opening just days away,it's all hands-on deck to make sure everything is ready for opening day.

“Making sure we're all set up for staffing, making sure teachers have all of their kind of lesson plans all the resources ready for the day,” Early Learning Assistant Director Brycen Lamb said.

Lamb shared they can house roughly 60 children. It's a number he is proud of because of the need for childcare in the Mile High City.

“I've always kind of lived in this downtown area. So for me just really helping support the community, being able to provide those educational pieces and really just support our whole community and just being able to watch everybody grow,” Lamb said.

If you would like to sign your child up for the daycare, you can dial211to find out more information. A grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held May 18 to celebrate the new center. United Way is asking for donations of things like diapers, formula, and even toys for toddlers. If you would like to donate, you can reach out to Mile High United Way directly.