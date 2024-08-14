Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offering $2,000 reward to help find suspect in Walnut Street shooting last Tuesday

DENVER — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward to help find the suspect in a Walnut Street shooting last Tuesday.

A man around 50 years old with several tattoos visible on both of his arms is suspected to have been involved in a shooting in front of the Walnut Lofts, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said.

It happened Aug. 6, 2024 around 10:55 p.m. on Walnut Street in the RiNo neighborhood.

The man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries from the shooting, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP) or head to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website here.

Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said.