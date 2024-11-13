Mental health providers see increase in requests following Election Day

AURORA, Colo. — One week after Election Day, mental health providers are reporting an increase in requests for therapy appointments.

According to Fortune, mental health bookings on Zocdoc and Spring Health increased by more than 22% one day after the election. Appointment bookings for Spring Health increased 240% one day before the election.

“We had people who were feeling happiness, joy, pride, relief at the results, others who were feeling sadness, extreme disappointment and even fear following the results,” said Kerry Peterson, psychiatric nurse practitioner and professor at the University of Colorado College of Nursing. “I think one of the things that we all need to do is just extend more grace and understanding.”

Peterson said she has noticed an increase in patients feeling more stressed.

“Some people really still need to talk through it and process through it, because it's such a big impact on people and their lives. And so definitely, I think we saw a lot of stress and anxiety just across the United States with the election,” Peterson said.

Peterson said it’s important not to dismiss someone’s feelings when they continue to express strong emotions over election results.

“These are very, again, valid, real emotions that people are having, and especially people from more marginalized groups. They have real fears for themselves and for their family members and for society at large,” Peterson said.

The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth has reported a 200% increase in election conversations across its crisis hotline.

But Peterson said if your sadness feels deeper than just election results, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is also important to keep in mind.

“It is a type of depression that varies with the season, so typically we would see it in the fall and winter when someone starts to feel a lot more depressed. And so, when the days are getting shorter and there's less sunlight, there's thought that might play into SAD as well,” Peterson said.

Peterson said there are ways to treat SAD with light therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and medication if necessary.

And whether it’s SAD or the election, Peterson suggests practicing self-care like exercise, healthy eating, and spending time with supportive loved ones.