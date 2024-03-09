Memorial car cruise planned to remember Highlands Ranch seventh-grader killed at intersection

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A memorial car cruise is being planned Sunday to remember 13-year-old Alex Mackiewicz, a Highlands Ranch seventh-grader killed at an intersection last week.

Organizers of the car cruise said the incident “has not only left a void in the family’s life, but has also prompted his mother to advocate for change to ensure that her son’s untimely death is not in vain.”

Alex, who was a student at Mountain Ridge Middle School, was on foot just before 7 a.m. Wednesday when a driver struck and killed him as he was crossing the intersection of Venneford Ranch Road and Highlands Ranch Parkway.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex's mother vowed to be at the intersection, where a make-shift memorial now stands, every morning at 6:48 a.m. — the time her son lost his life while using the crosswalk. The community held a vigil at the intersection Thursday evening.

The poster for the car cruise event said Alex was a car enthusiast “and loved fun, fast, and exotic cars.”

The event is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. Participants are being asked to meet at the Kaiser Permanente parking lot, 9285 Hepburn Street, at 12:30 p.m.

The cruise will run through Highlands Ranch, passing through the memorial site and ending on the street where Alex's family lives.

Memorial car cruise

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family with unexpected funeral costs and other expenses.