Medina Alert issued after hit-and-run crash near S. Santa Fe Drive, I-25 on Friday evening

DENVER — Authorities are on the lookout for a 2015 gray Ford Mustang and its driver after a hit-and-run crash Friday evening.
The Denver Police Department said they believe a driver struck a pedestrian around S. Santa Fe Drive and Interstate 25, and then fled from the scene. The person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police closed the southbound I-25 ramp at Santa Fe Drive during the investigation.
Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Denver police shared a Medina Alert for the car and its driver on social media. The gray Mustang has license plates reading CZD-W34.
Anybody with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or 911.
No other details were readily available Saturday morning.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.