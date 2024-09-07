Watch Now
Medina Alert issued after hit-and-run crash near S. Santa Fe Drive, I-25 on Friday evening

DENVER — Authorities are on the lookout for a 2015 gray Ford Mustang and its driver after a hit-and-run crash Friday evening.

The Denver Police Department said they believe a driver struck a pedestrian around S. Santa Fe Drive and Interstate 25, and then fled from the scene. The person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed the southbound I-25 ramp at Santa Fe Drive during the investigation.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Denver police shared a Medina Alert for the car and its driver on social media. The gray Mustang has license plates reading CZD-W34.

Anybody with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or 911.

No other details were readily available Saturday morning.

