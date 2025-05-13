Medicaid recipients in Colorado would be required to work under new proposal

DENVER — Congress will begin considering a new plan this week that would significantly change Medicaid, a program that more than a million Coloradans depend on for healthcare coverage.

Because the bill in Congress was just released on Sunday night, it’s still too early for state leaders to say how exactly Colorado would be impacted by the proposed Medicaid changes. However, nonpartisan analysts say it would result in some people losing their coverage.

Meg Moore is the vocational program director of a job training program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We run a job training program through the forum of a recycling company [known as SustainAbility], so we hire adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, and we provide job training on the soft skills of employment to get them prepared for jobs out in the community,” Moore said.

The program is funded through Medicaid.

“Many people aren't even aware of what Medicaid programs are because they kind of happen in the background in our communities,” said Moore.

She worries the program’s days could be numbered if Congress makes cuts to Medicaid.

“The loss of those services would just be completely devastating to this community because truly there is no alternative if these services go away,” said Moore.

Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce introduced a new bill on Sunday that would require able-bodied adults without children to work, go to school, or volunteer at least 80 hours a month to continue receiving benefits.

It would also reduce federal funding to states like Colorado that offer state-funded healthcare to undocumented immigrants.

Republicans say the plan "strengthens Medicaid" by rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the program.

“This bill follows through on Republicans’ promises to cut waste, fraud, and abuse while protecting coverage for Colorado’s most vulnerable populations,” said Colorado Congressman Gabe Evans, R-CO08, who sits on the Energy and Commerce Committee. “The critics will spread fear about cuts for political purposes, so let me clear: this bill allows Medicaid spending to increase year-over-year for the next ten years. As the father of a medically complex kid, I understand how significant programs like this are, and that’s why I am committed to protecting Medicaid and ensuring its longevity for the people who need it most.”

Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee asked the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to analyze the plan. The CBO said the plan would reduce the deficit by $912 billion over 10 years and lead to 8.6 million people losing their Medicaid coverage in 2034.

Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen said the bill will hurt Colorado families if it passes.

“Republicans can hide behind empty promises, but we know the truth: their plan will kick millions of people off their healthcare,” said Pettersen. “Their bill will hit single moms the hardest and will rip coverage away from families who need it most, so they can hand out more tax breaks to the wealthiest people in the world while also adding trillions of dollars to our deficit. Coloradans are already struggling to make ends meet, and it will get worse for many. I’ve heard from families across my district who are terrified about what this means for them. Our office is here to help connect you with the resources and support you need.”

Gov. Jared Polis’ office said they are still reviewing the bill to understand the potential impacts to Colorado.

“Federal cuts would threaten the health care of hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, and Governor Polis continues to urge Congress to avoid devastating federal cuts to health care that would hurt our economy and our health care system,” said Shelby Wieman, the governor’s press secretary. “Colorado does not have the resources to bail out reductions made by Congress. Colorado already only gets $.90 cents back for every dollar we send to Washington, and Medicaid cuts would make it worse. Costs would go up for everyone’s insurance because of cost-shifting from uncompensated care. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans who get their health care through Medicaid are watching, which is why the Governor has urged Congress to avoid deep cuts to Medicaid. The Governor’s Office continues to review the proposed Congressional cuts to fully understand what impacts they will have on the state budget and the people of Colorado. Depending on the scope of any cuts, he may be forced to call a special session to address any significant impacts on Colorado’s state budget.”

Marc Williams, public information officer for the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which runs the state’s Medicaid program, said they are still reviewing Congress’ proposal.

“Congress is in the early stages of their reconciliation process. We are currently reviewing the language released last night to understand what the impacts may be to our Medicaid and CHP+ programs and the Coloradans who are covered by them,” said Williams. “We expect the language to evolve as Congress considers the proposals, and we will be updating our estimates as we learn more on our website: https://hcpf.colorado.gov/impact-of-federal-funding-cuts-to-medicaid [hcpf.colorado.gov].”

Kentucky Republican Congressman Brett Guthrie, who is the chairman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, accused Democrats on Monday of spreading false claims about the GOP’s Medicaid plan.

“From the moment a budget reconciliation bill was on the table, Democrats began their fear campaign to scare Americans without any of the details. Now, Democrats are pedaling incorrect reports that include policies that aren’t even in the bill,” said Guthrie. “This bill refocuses Medicaid on mothers, children, people with disabilities, and the elderly, not illegal immigrants and capable adults who choose not to work. It is reckless that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle claimed an artificially high number in alleged coverage loss just so they can fearmonger and score political points. This reconciliation is a win for Americans in every part of the country, and it’s a shame Democrats are intentionally reflexively opposing commonsense policies to strengthen the program.”

The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee will begin reviewing and marking up the bill on Tuesday. It’s likely to undergo several changes before reaching the full House.