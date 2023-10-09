Measurable snow expected in high country of Colorado this week, with possible flurries at lower elevations

After a warm few days to start the week, a strong storm system will bring cooler temperatures and a chance of snow across Colorado's high country, and possibly the plains, beginning Wednesday evening.

The change will come by late Wednesday evening and will continue into Thursday, the National Weather Service out of Boulder said. Precipitation is likely Wednesday evening into Thursday across the Rocky Mountains and eastern plains, with a chance of a few thunderstorms. Over higher terrain, this precipitation will arrive as snow.

The NWS said details are still uncertain, but the mountains could see some accumulating snow with this storm, especially north of Interstate 70 in areas like Walden and Kremmling.

National Weather Service

"Confidence is growing that several inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains late Wednesday night through Thursday night, with some travel impacts for higher mountain passes," NWS reported.

Thursday afternoon through the evening might bring some snow at lower elevations, but the NWS said the highest confidence for this is around the Wyoming-Nebraska border. But it is possible over the eastern plains, and may be measurable in spots.

Measurable snow expected in high country of Colorado this week

Snow amount potential maps are available on the NWS website here and reflect expected snowfall over a 36-hour period.

On Thursday evening, and again Friday evening, northeast Colorado will see subfreezing temperatures.

The plains will see freezing temperatures on both Friday and Saturday morning.

This storm prompted the NWS to issue a hazardous weather outlook for northeast and north-central Colorado.