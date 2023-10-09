Watch Now
A gorgeous start to the week across Colorado

Warm and dry for the Denver metro area today
It will be a warm and sunny start to the week with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across northeastern Colorado.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Oct 09, 2023
DENVER — It's going to be a gorgeous start to the week! Monday and Tuesday will be warm and dry, with high temperatures near 80 degrees. We'll see sunshine and 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

A new storm system will move into the state starting Wednesday. We'll see scattered showers first develop in the mountains and then roll east over the plains. There will be a slight chance of storms across the Denver metro area on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be quite a bit colder with highs only in the 50s. We'll see snow in the mountains and a chilly rain for the plains.

There's a slight chance that some of this rain will switch over to snow on the plains late Thursday and early Friday.

Skies will then clear for the weekend, and we'll see a gradual warm up on Saturday and Sunday.

