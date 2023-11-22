Mayor Mike Johnston identifies newest site for families experiencing homelessness

Mayor Mike Johnston identified the newest site Wednesday to shelter families experiencing homelessness in Denver.

It used to be the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Tech Center North location on E. Hampden Ave.

The facility will primarily serve families, children, transgender and gender non-conforming guests. Most traditional shelters do not accept children.

It has around 200 rooms and a commercial kitchen.

If Denver City Council approves the lease, this will be the fourth hotel property acquired as part of Mayor Johnston's House1000 initiative.

Earlier this year, the Denver Housing Authority acquired the former Best Western Central Park hotel on Quebec Street, currently operated by The Salvation Army. At last check, 137 people were living at the Best Western.

The other two sites the city has identified as part of the House1000 initiative are the former Stay Inn on E. 38th Ave. and what used to be the DoubleTree hotel on Quebec Street. The city has closed on the purchase of the old Stay Inn, and approved a lease agreement for the former DoubleTree.

The city is planning a community information meeting about the new site at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. It will be at Hamilton Middle School.

