Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Johnston drops one proposed micro-community site for the unhoused from the list

In a letter from the mayor addressed to the District 4 community obtained by Denver7, the micro-community that was planned for 5500 E. Yale Avenue will not move forward.
On the same day of the second homeless encampment sweep under his administration, Johnston announced a list of 11 sites that would serve as locations for converted hotels and tiny homes under his plan to house 1,000 people by the end of the year.
mike johnston homelessness.jpg
mayor johnston micro community sites.jpeg
Posted at 4:29 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 18:37:26-04

DENVER — One of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s proposed sites for a micro-community as part of his overall plan to address homelessness has been removed from consideration.

In a letter from the mayor addressed to the District 4 community obtained by the Denver7 Investigates team, the micro-community that was planned for 5500 E. Yale Avenue will not move forward in what his office described as logistical and operational challenges.

The mayor said as part of his administration’s process of publicly listing the sites, his office has received feedback and comments and those played a part in the decision making, according to the letter.

“What I’ve appreciated the most about these conversations is the spirit in which the residents have entered. Everyone has shown up and both said they recognize the state of emergency, they want to see the problem solved AND more importantly, they want District 4 to be a part of that solution,” the letter stated.

mayor johnston micro community sites.jpeg

Local News

Johnston announces list of sites for micro-communites under homelessness plan

Jeff Anastasio
12:07 PM, Aug 24, 2023

The mayor said the District 4 community has offered up alternative sites for potential micro-communities and his letter added residents were requesting the city find locations near commercial areas that have access to general services and public transportation.

The letter continued: “We are continuing to pursue the sites that many neighbors have helped us identify. We are also working on additional sites in District 4 that meet the criteria and the feedback we received from the community, and we look forward to working together with you to help all of our unhoused neighbors get access to housing and support services that will help them get back on their feet and reintegrated into society.”

The original list of sites also include:

  • 1498 N. Irving St. for a micro-community
  • 1380 S. Birch St. for a micro-community
  • 950 W. Alameda Ave. for a micro-community
  • 2301 S. Santa Fe Dr. for a micro-community
  • 4595 N. Quebec St. for hotel
  • 12033 E. 38th. Ave. for a hotel and micro-community combo
  • 3700 Galapago St. for a micro-community
  • 1199 N. Bannock St. for a micro-community
  • 1375 N. Elati St. for a micro-community
  • 5000 Tower Rd. for a micro-community

Mayor Johnston in August announced his list of sites for micro-communities as part of his overall plan to address homelessness in locations across city council districts.
The plan includes sites that would serve as both micro-communities and converted hotels under his plan to house 1,000 people by the end of the year.

mike johnston letter district 4.png

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives