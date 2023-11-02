Mayor Johnston drops one proposed micro-community site for the unhoused from the list

DENVER — One of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s proposed sites for a micro-community as part of his overall plan to address homelessness has been removed from consideration.

In a letter from the mayor addressed to the District 4 community obtained by the Denver7 Investigates team, the micro-community that was planned for 5500 E. Yale Avenue will not move forward in what his office described as logistical and operational challenges.

The mayor said as part of his administration’s process of publicly listing the sites, his office has received feedback and comments and those played a part in the decision making, according to the letter.

“What I’ve appreciated the most about these conversations is the spirit in which the residents have entered. Everyone has shown up and both said they recognize the state of emergency, they want to see the problem solved AND more importantly, they want District 4 to be a part of that solution,” the letter stated.

The mayor said the District 4 community has offered up alternative sites for potential micro-communities and his letter added residents were requesting the city find locations near commercial areas that have access to general services and public transportation.

The letter continued: “We are continuing to pursue the sites that many neighbors have helped us identify. We are also working on additional sites in District 4 that meet the criteria and the feedback we received from the community, and we look forward to working together with you to help all of our unhoused neighbors get access to housing and support services that will help them get back on their feet and reintegrated into society.”

The original list of sites also include:



1498 N. Irving St. for a micro-community

1380 S. Birch St. for a micro-community

950 W. Alameda Ave. for a micro-community

2301 S. Santa Fe Dr. for a micro-community

4595 N. Quebec St. for hotel

12033 E. 38th. Ave. for a hotel and micro-community combo

3700 Galapago St. for a micro-community

1199 N. Bannock St. for a micro-community

1375 N. Elati St. for a micro-community

5000 Tower Rd. for a micro-community

Mayor Johnston in August announced his list of sites for micro-communities as part of his overall plan to address homelessness in locations across city council districts.

The plan includes sites that would serve as both micro-communities and converted hotels under his plan to house 1,000 people by the end of the year.

